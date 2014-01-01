Orbital Promenade *new*
ambience + minimal music
A galactic crossroads of commerce and society. The largest and most central ring of the habitat section.
Wild West Saloon *new*
ambience + music
The rootenest, tootenest, honky tonk this side of Deadwood.
747 Interior *new*
ambience
The timeless sound of a 747 cabin in flight.
Carnival *new*
ambience
It's the summer of an indescriminate year. The carnival has come to town. Rides, cotton candy and food on sticks.
Lonesome West *new*
music + ambience
Brooding skies, ominous horizons. An ode to dark westerns.
Lunar Outpost *new*
ambience + minimal music
There has been no contact with the team at Outpost 1138 for weeks. We have dispatched a recon unit to investigate.
Weirder Things *new*
music
An homage to an era, and a show. With love.
River Town
music + ambience
Your journey takes you to a small, tidy village on the bank of a river. The people are kind and the tavern is warm.
Testing Chamber
ambience
An empty factory floor, towering spires of self-activated machines. One way out. Yes..this is what you think it is.
Vampire's Castle *new*
ambience + music
A sprawling gothic mansion at midnight. Centuries of art and artifacts line these halls, but beware! The Master is about. Halloween 2016
Highway *new*
ambience + music
It's nighttime, you're walking on the side of a highway and you feel like you're in a David Lynch film. What could go wrong?
Volcano *new*
ambience + minimal music
The mouth of hell itself, a smoldering vista of rock and lava. Great tongues of fire and sulphur lick a darkening sky.
Cavern of Lost Souls
ambience
A yawning, supulchral chamber filled with the departed spirits of fallen warriors.
Lost Mine
music + ambience
Hidden for years and only recently discovered, your party must go on a search...for the last party.
City Under Siege
ambience
Pinned down. Safe for now but chaos surrounds you. Move quickly, quietly, and with purpose.
Windswept Plains
ambience
A small band of horsemen bivouac under a never ending sky.
Arabesque
music
Adrift on the sands of time, nomadic warriors celebrate a life of conquest and honor.
Noir Procedural
music + minimal ambience
A TV inspired, urban noir backdrop for intrigue and investigation.
Starship Medical
ambience + minimal music
The combined anatomical knowledge of the known galaxy. The best medical care in the fleet.
Skirmish
music + ambience
Oh, it's on. Roll for initiative...
Elven Glade
music + ambience
Shrouded from human sight, elves of the forest have congregated here for centuries.
Dungeon II: Mechanical
ambience
Deep in the heart of the mountain, ancient machines groan and clank with deadly precision.
Winter Woods
ambience + music
Cold wind, dry branches, hardy birds. A quiet meditation on winter's tranquility, or a stark backdrop to adventure.
Lively Cafe
ambience
A cornerstone of 21st century culture, the humble coffee shop. A place to relax, read, caffinate. Come for the free wi-fi, stay for the lattes.
Winter Festival
ambience + minimal music
Holiday celebrations in a small snowy town.
Dark City
music + minimal ambience
A slow burn action / suspense soundtrack for dark modern settings
Sewers
ambience
Dank and teeming with the foul and pestilent denizens of darkness. Bring extra torches.
Lucha Libre!
ambience
Lucha Libre, the masked, high flying spectacle, is embedded deep in the very soul of Mexican culture.
Haunted Ramparts
ambience + minimal music
"I am thy father's spirit, Doom'd for a certain term to walk the night, And for the day confined to fast in fires" - W.Shakespeare
Nightmare
ambience
The darkness seethes and writhes about you as you gasp for air. Waking up is a matter of finding the right door. Halloween 2015.
1920s Speakeasy
ambience + music
The joint is jumping and the gin is flowing so gussy yourself up and give the heavy at the door your password.
Blacksmith Shoppe
ambience + minimal music
A blacksmith's shoppe was crucial to the life of a village. From shoeing horses to making armor and weapons. Some even yanked the odd tooth
Medieval Battle
ambience
Two armies meet on the battlefield. Standards wave, drums pound. Steel, horses and bones clash in the fight for supremacy.
Steampunk Airship
ambience
Designed by the greatest watchmaker in Olde-Town, the airship "Gulliver" will ferry you above the fray in style!
Abandoned Fair
ambience + minimal music
Twisting arcs of rusted steel rise, wavelike, over a ruined landscape. A windblown monument to happier times.
Alchemist's Lab
ambience
Through the haze of bubbling flasks, cages of animals and reams of parchment, a hooded figure bends low over a table muttering strange words.
Docks District
ambience
The person you're supposed to meet is always somewhere in the docks district. Gather your party and venture forth!
Zombies!
ambience + minimal music
A shambling mass of former humans lurches through the snow, drawn to the scent of your flesh. Can you hold them off?
Medieval Library
ambience
Bearded men hunch over scrolls and books, quills scratching quietly. Outside the weather turns slightly and no one notices. Shhh!
Monster Attack!
ambience
Panic! Offshore nuclear testing has resulted in a wave of monster attacks throughout the city! Run for your lives!
Sleeping Dragon
ambience + minimal music
Coiled and half buried on a towering mound of treasure, an ancient red dragon slumbers. You should probably let it be.
The Age of Steam
ambience
A long hiss from a massive locomotive blankets the platform in thick white mist while porters scurry about with baggage carts. "Tickets please!"
Forest: Night
ambience
Gentle breezes wafting through the trees overhead, the sounds of the night spill forth like jewels.
1940's Office
ambience + minimal music
"It ain't ritzy, and the pay is peanuts, but it's a decent place to get some shut-eye 'til knock-off time".
Asylum
ambience + minimal music
You don't belong here... You don't know how you got here... There's been a mistake...Yeah, that's what everybody says.
Royal Salon
ambience + music
The Royal Salon, France, early 18th Century: a minefield of verbal sparring, whispered plots and social combat. Tread carefully
Dungeon I
ambience + minimal music
You and your party creep along the twisting, torch-lit hallways of the abandoned mine. Pro tip: let the barbarian lead.
Mountain Pass
ambience + minimal music
A treacherous path through towering mountain peaks is the only way through. Pray your supplies don't run out, and your party stays together.
Industrial Shipyard
ambience
Massive derricks heave containers from cargo ships overhead, while all manner of human activity occurs down below.
Middle Earth:Dawn
music + ambience
When not being overrun by filthy orcses, Middle Earth can be a beautiful place.
Orbital Platform
ambience + minimal music
The massive viewports on this orbital platform allow for breathtaking views of this sectors' impressive stellar phenomena.
Dark and Stormy
ambience
"It was a dark and stormy night, the rain fell in torrents -- except at occasional intervals when it was checked by a violent gust of wind..." E. Bulwer-Lytton
Dinotopia
ambience + minimal music
Across space and time, a verdant world has evolved without mankind. How can a planet be simultaneously peaceful and deadly?
Terror
ambience
There are doors you should not open. Places you should never see. Turn back... Now. Halloween 2014
Colosseum
ambience
Equal parts blood sport, theater and ritual murder. The Roman gladiators entertained the populace for over 600 years.
Medieval Town
ambience
Life inside the walls, where commerce, struggle and celebration mingle with honor, chaos and crime.
Ice Cavern
ambience
Soaring vaults of ice echo and groan, amplifying the freezing wind and hollow noises within.
Mountain Tavern
ambience
An oasis of warmth and hospitality in a harsh and unforgiving environment. Warm up in front of the fire, and share a mug of spiced wine.
Strangers on a Train
ambience
With its lush interiors, fine dining and finer passengers, the Orient Express was the most well-appointed overland transportation available.
Warehouse 13
ambience + music
An old cement factory on the outskirts of town. Power still works. Sort of. The perfect spot to disappear - or make things disappear.
Woodland Campsite
ambience
Every adventurer needs downtime. Here's a nice spot in the woods to rest the horses and enjoy a hot meal over a fire.
Super Hero
music + ambience
Like a Michael Bay movie in your head. Calling all heroes. The villainous tropes are on the loose!
Goblin's Cave
ambience
Journey up the winding path, follow the stream into the mouth of the cavern. Light your torches. Proceed...cautiously.
Overland with Oxen
ambience
Your party has assembled, your cart is loaded with supplies, your oxen are sturdy. Just keep your eyes peeled for trouble on the road.
There be Dragons
ambience
Wiping the last of the Kobold blood from your axe, you glare in the direction of the Cleric. "Enough of this nonsense, let's go get us a real fight!"
Cathedral
ambience
Cavernous, cold and quiet. Ethereal chants and muted footsteps. Paladins welcome.
Samurai HQ
ambience + minimal music
The collapse of Japanese aristocratic rule ushered in an age of feudalism and chaos. Wealthy regional lords used Samurai as their private armies.
Victorian London
ambience
London, 1851. Streets awash in noise - Merchants, organ grinders, Hansom cabs and the ever present din of humanity. Thank god for the rain.
Dome City Center
ambience + minimal music
Amid the bustle of commerce, life under the dome runs smoothly. It almost makes one forget the hostile environment beyond.
Rise of the Ancients
ambience
“The oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear, and the oldest and strongest kind of fear is fear of the unknown” - H.P. Lovecraft
Starship Bridge
ambience
The hum of engines, the vibrations of deck plates - as familiar to you as a childhood lullaby. Order, duty and experience keeps ships in the sky.
The Long Rain
ambience + minimal music
"It was a hard rain, a perpetual rain, a sweating and steaming rain; it was a mizzle, a downpour, a fountain . . ." - Ray Bradbury
Temple of the Eye
ambience
Hooded figures gather around a gleaming eye, smoke wriggles like serpents to the ceiling. What dark energies have these voices awakened?
Into the Deep
ambience
If the darkness, pressure and isolation don't get you, the shadows in the trench just might. This kind of work isn't for everyone.
Clash of Kings
music + ambience
Two great armies lumber toward each other like centipedes of metal, flesh and bone. The ensuing conflict fuels song, poetry and legend for centuries.
Down by the Sea
ambience + music
Vast expanses of sand, hypnotic surf and the cries of gulls on the wing. Now there's that small issue of getting off this island paradise alive...
Catacombs
ambience
Dimly lit and twisting. The passages lead deeper and deeper under the city. The skulls of heroes past look on with blank anticipation.
Los Vangeles 3030
music + ambience
Towering spires of glass, neon and steel - dense air traffic and a constant rain that never cleanses. (Apologies to the Greek.)
Swamplandia
ambience + minimal music
Hot, humid and swarming with insects of every kind. You'd go around if you could, but you know the only path is through.
Far Above the World
ambience + music
"Here am I, floating round my tin can". Or if you prefer - "That's funny. The damage doesn't look as bad from out here."
City and the City
ambience + minimal music
Where else can you get a roll of toilet paper, a falafel and a bootleg DVD at 3am?
Kaltoran Craft FE
ambience + minimal music
Nephilim Labs FE
ambience
Frozen Wastes
ambience
Visibility and temperatures plummeting by the second, your only thought is survival. But in your heart you know - you've been through worse.
Uncommon Valor
ambience + music
Bullets buzz overhead like wasps defending a hive. One last look at the girl in the torn photo. Breathe deep, keep your head down. This is for freedom!
Xingu Nights
ambience
Dense, rich and verdant, the forest floor oozes with life and decay. Overhead, the canopy has hidden the sky for millennia.
Deep Space EVA
ambience + minimal music
The deal was simple: 4 years working on a deep space mining operation and you could return to earth a free man. That is, if you survived.
Forbidden Galaxy!
ambience
Hurtle through the cosmos! Explore unknown worlds! Face fearsome foes from beyond! Set ray-guns to ADVENTURE!
The Slaughtered Ox
ambience + music
A horn of mead, a bowl of stew and a hook to hang your 50 feet of rope, The Slaughtered Ox has been catering to the adventuring class for eons.
Derelict Freighter
ambience
The listing hulk of a derelict space craft makes a tempting salvage target. But what happened to her crew? Something is not quite right here.
True West
ambience + minimal music
Sometimes having a price on your head isn't enough to keep you out of town. As long as there's whisky, cards, and the possibility of a payday.
Dark Continent
music + ambience
In another timeline, in another universe, it was the ancient city-states of Africa which eclipsed Rome as a beacon of civilization, culture . . . and war.
The Age of Sail
ambience + minimal music
Fear not the mountainous waves and perilous winds! For who among us, will journey upon the sea and not gaze, ultimately, upon himself?
House on the Hill
ambience + minimal music
You've heard the stories all your life. 50 years ago this night, an entire family killed after church one Sunday. Only one survived. 'The baby' still lives there.
Alien Night Club
ambience
It's hot, crowded, and swarming with species from every corner of the galaxy. The perfect spot to blend in, fade away or meet the perfect wingman.
Alien Machine Shop
ambience
You want the latest modifications? You want to squeeze a few more years out of those ancient matter displacers? It's gonna cost you.
Busy Space Port
ambience, + minimal music
The gleaming heart of any worthwhile planet. You can get transport here to just about any place. It's a good spot to meet a pilot, a smuggler, or your next mark. Keep your head down.
Solemn Vow
music
When death is near, and retreat is not an option. Only the bravest have any purchase on the word "honor".
Abyssal Gaze
ambience + minimal music
The blackness of space, the silence of the open sea, the depths of a cave. When you stare into the abyss...you know the rest.
The Desert Awaits
ambience + minimal music
The air before you distorts in the heat. The sun has baked the world into an impenetrable crust. Nothing can survive out there for long. Yet out there is where you must go.
Dust to Dust
ambience + minimal music
Sometimes the only sure thing is the end. Beyond the adventure, beyond the riches, beyond the fame. Everyone dies.
Before the Storm
music + ambience
Sharpen those swords, check the perimeter defences and pray to whatever gods you hold dear. Tomorrow's going to be a big day.
In the Shadows
.ambience
This seemed like a pretty good place to hide, but now, you're not so sure. There's something familiar about this place. There's also something moving
Shelter from the Storm
ambience
Admittedly, it may not be the perfect spot. But it's a hell of a lot better than out there. At least it's warm and we'll get a chance to rest.
Disembodied Spirits
ambience + minimal music
The night is alive with a thousand tiny voices. It's hard to make out what they're saying. Are they the welcoming committee? Or a warning klaxon.
Cave of Time
ambience + music
Deep underground an ancient cavern yawns before you and welcomes you, it's first visitors in a thousand years. The denizens of this place may not agree.
Protean Fields
music
A plane beyond your own, filled with darkening swirls of color and mist. A low, pulsing energy embraces your mind and dulls your thoughts.
The Inner Core
ambience
You're deep into it this time. The center of everything. The world around you thrums with energy and portent...
Bubbling Pools
ambience + minimal music
The stench of life fills the air. Viscous fluid bubbles to the surface in great exhortations of gas and moisture. Something about these pools is familiar..
Desert Bazaar
ambience + minimal music
Everything about this desert planet is familiar, but different at the same time. The pungent aroma of spice fills you with the thrill of adventure.
March of Faith
ambience + minimal music
The devoted stream into the distance. The dust from their sandaled feet blocks out the sun for miles around. There's no stopping them. They believe.